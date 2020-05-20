More than 1,700 COVID-19 tests in Florida were damaged, department of health says

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – More than 1,700 COVID-19 tests in Florida were damaged, according to the Florida Department of Health.

These tests were issued at drive-thru and walk-up test sites in May, according to the department of health.

The Department of Health says 1,702 tests were damaged in transit.

Anyone who used a damaged test will have to be retested.

Someone who used a damaged test will be contacted as soon as possible, according to the Department of Health.

The Department of Health listed the drive-thru and walk-up sites where a damaged test may have been used:

Sarasota County

Lee County

Miami-Dade County

Escambia County

Broward County

Brevard County

Volusia County

Opa Locka

Daytona Beach

North Lauderdale

Miramar

Sarasota

More than 90,000 tests were administered at these sites above in May.