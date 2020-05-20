More than 1,700 COVID-19 tests in Florida were damaged, department of health says
Anyone who had a damaged test will be contacted
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – More than 1,700 COVID-19 tests in Florida were damaged, according to the Florida Department of Health.
These tests were issued at drive-thru and walk-up test sites in May, according to the department of health.
The Department of Health says 1,702 tests were damaged in transit.
Anyone who used a damaged test will have to be retested.
Someone who used a damaged test will be contacted as soon as possible, according to the Department of Health.
The Department of Health listed the drive-thru and walk-up sites where a damaged test may have been used:
- Sarasota County
- Lee County
- Miami-Dade County
- Escambia County
- Broward County
- Brevard County
- Volusia County
- Opa Locka
- Daytona Beach
- North Lauderdale
- Miramar
- Sarasota
More than 90,000 tests were administered at these sites above in May.
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.