16 puppies worth $100,000 stolen from Orlando pet store, deputies say

Two suspects seen putting dogs in sack, video shows

Erin Dobrzyn, Digital Storyteller

Photo courtesy Orange County Sheriff's Office
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people who were caught on camera stealing 16 puppies, worth over $100,000, from an Orlando pet store.

Deputies said two people broke in Petland along Alafaya Trail just before 4 a.m. Thursday morning and stole 16 puppies.

According to an incident report, the pair stole six English bulldog puppies, six French bulldog puppies, two yorkie puppies, a dachshund puppy and a poodle puppy. Petland estimated the dogs would have sold for over $100,000.

The suspects can be seen in surveillance video from the store placing the puppies in a sack and leaving the scene with a food cart.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Line at 800-423-TIPS.

