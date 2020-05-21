16 puppies worth $100,000 stolen from Orlando pet store, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people who were caught on camera stealing 16 puppies, worth over $100,000, from an Orlando pet store.

STOLEN PUPPIES: Please take a close look at the people in this video. On 5/21, at 3:43 a.m., they broke in and stole 16 puppies from Petland on Alafaya Trail. Anyone with information is asked to call @CrimelineFL at 800-423-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/GfbxuxNOzd — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) May 21, 2020

Deputies said two people broke in Petland along Alafaya Trail just before 4 a.m. Thursday morning and stole 16 puppies.

According to an incident report, the pair stole six English bulldog puppies, six French bulldog puppies, two yorkie puppies, a dachshund puppy and a poodle puppy. Petland estimated the dogs would have sold for over $100,000.

The suspects can be seen in surveillance video from the store placing the puppies in a sack and leaving the scene with a food cart.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Line at 800-423-TIPS.