Driver killed in crash in Orange County after leaving scene in an earlier crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A driver was killed in a crash in Orange County around 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday after he was leaving the scene of an earlier crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the man was driving southbound in a pickup truck on Powers Drive. FHP said a 67-year-old woman was also driving southbound on Powers Drive in a sedan.

The sedan was in front of the pickup up, according to FHP.

The driver of the pickup truck was leaving the scene of a prior crash in the area of Hiawassee Road and Claracona Ocoee Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the driver of the sedan attempted to make a left turn and travel east on Fox Briar Trail.

Troopers said the driver of the pickup traveled over the double yellow lines and into the northbound lane of Powers Drive to pass southbound traffic.

Investigators said the right side of the pickup truck hit the left side of the sedan.

The driver of the pickup lost control and left the roadway, according to FHP.

The pickup hit a power pole and caught on fire, according to troopers.

The driver of the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene, according to investigators.

FHP said the name of the man driving the pickup has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.