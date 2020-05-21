Ormond Beach police search for missing, endangered Colorado man

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – The Ormond Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Colorado man suffering from dementia.

Police said Nathan Snyder, 47, was last seen at the Makai Motel Tuesday around 10:20 p.m.

Snyder suffers from dementia and is described as 6 feet tall, approximately 200 pounds, with short brown hair, according to a news release.

Investigators said Snyder is from Colorado and has only been in Ormond Beach for three days and does not have any known friends in the area.

He was last seen wearing khaki shorts and a blue button-up Bahama style shirt.

Anyone who sees Snyder or has information on his whereabouts is urged to call VCSO Central Communications at 386-248-1777.