You can drink again on Cocoa Beach on June 1
Beachgoers are also reminded to not litter
COCOA BEACH, Fla. – Drinking on Cocoa Beach will be allowed again on June 1, city officials announced on Thursday.
Beachgoers have not been allowed to drink at the beach since March 19.
Order #17 goes into effect 11:59 pm May 31, 2020.Posted by City of Cocoa Beach - Government on Thursday, May 21, 2020
Here are some of the other rules visitors have to follow at beaches in Brevard County:
- Keep at least six feet apart from other groups at the beach
- Have no groups larger than 10 people
Cocoa Beach Police also want beachgoers to clean up their trash.
A week ago Florida Today reported more than 13,000 pounds of trash was picked up on the beach.
Anyone caught littering on Cocoa Beach could face a $250 fine.
