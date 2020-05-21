You can drink again on Cocoa Beach on June 1

COCOA BEACH, Fla. – Drinking on Cocoa Beach will be allowed again on June 1, city officials announced on Thursday.

Beachgoers have not been allowed to drink at the beach since March 19.

Here are some of the other rules visitors have to follow at beaches in Brevard County:

Keep at least six feet apart from other groups at the beach

Have no groups larger than 10 people

Cocoa Beach Police also want beachgoers to clean up their trash.

A week ago Florida Today reported more than 13,000 pounds of trash was picked up on the beach.

Anyone caught littering on Cocoa Beach could face a $250 fine.