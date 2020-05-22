Coronavirus: New numbers show April unemployment rates across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Staggering new numbers show the impact of coronavirus across Central Florida as every local county experienced an unemployment rate in the double digits during the month of April.

Businesses across the state had been closed since mid-March to stop the spread of COVID-19. Now, two months later, shops and restaurants are beginning to open their doors and even the major theme parks have target dates in mind for when they can begin operating once again.

For weeks now, employees from impacted industries have struggled to file unemployment claims with the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity as the department’s website and phone system have been flooded with users desperate for some sort of financial help.

Now, we’re getting a look at just how dire the situation was in April.

Across the state, the April unemployment rate sat at 12.9%, which is up 8.5 percentage points from March, when the pandemic first began affecting the Sunshine State’s economy, and up 9.6 percentage points from April 2019, according to the DEO.

For some Central Florida counties, that April unemployment number was even higher. See the breakdown below:

County Labor force Employment Unemployment level Unemployment rate Brevard 268,858 234,043 34,815 12.9% Flagler 44,185 37,390 6,795 15.4% Lake 143,756 122,638 21,118 14.7% Marion 129,422 113,768 15,654 12.1% Orange 703,093 587,057 116,036 16.5% Osceola 177,131 141,222 35,909 20.3% Polk 285,778 247,526 38,252 13.4% Seminole 226,241 196,612 29,629 13.1% Sumter 29,930 26,241 3,689 12.3% Volusia 237,582 202,847 34,735 14.6%

Osceola County, which is home to countless theme park workers, had the highest unemployment rate in both the region and the state.

Locally, the hospitality and leisure industry was the hardest-hit with 113,100 jobs negatively impacted. The construction industry was the only one to see a positive effect, with 600 jobs added since the same time period last year.

According to the DEO’s unemployment dashboard, 996,045 claims out of the 2,101,768 claims received have been paid.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday he expects to see one million people receive their benefits by the start of next week.

“We have now paid out about $2.8 billion in the last 10 weeks. That’s more than the state of Florida has paid out in the last five years combined. So, we are getting close to getting paid one million applicants. I think by the time the weekend is over we will be over that. I think as most of you know, we basically had a million unemployed year over year added by last month. So it has been a really, really top priority to be able to do it. There have been some folks who had problems with applications. The DEO has worked with them to try and get them in order,” DeSantis said.

Now, as some people are eligible to go back to work, DeSantis wants to make sure they have the financial incentive to do so.

“I think what they should do is let people take a full lump sum, like if they are entitled to a certain amount of money over an amount of weeks, just give it to them and then let people go back to work, so they get the big lump sum unemployment and go back to work, that could create good incentive to get people back in the workforce,” DeSantis said.

The U.S. Department of Labor released numbers on Thursday that offered some indication that the economy could be starting to recover. Between last week and the week before, there was little change in the number of unemployment claims in the state.

