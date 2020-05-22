Second arrest made in fatal shooting at Vacation Lodge

ORLANDO, Fla. – A second arrest has been made four months after a man was fatally shot at Vacation Lodge hotel on Orange Blossom Trail, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Officers said Anthony Manso had been wanted since the Jan. 22 shooting but he was evading arrest up until OPD’s fugitive investigative unit recently located.

He is facing a first-degree murder charge while Deundre Jerome Davis, who has been in custody since January, is charged with second-degree murder, according to jail records.

Police said charges are pending against a third person, who is already in custody due to an unrelated matter.

Details about what led up the shooting have not been released.

According to the report, officers went to Vacation Lodge around 8:30 p.m. Jan. 22 and found Richard Lee Bailey II, 48, on the second floor outside of a hotel room suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Witnesses said they heard multiple gunshots, then saw three men running away from the area, one of whom had a large handgun, records show. The suspects jumped a wall on the property and then a dark-colored vehicle sped away from the crime scene, according to a news release.