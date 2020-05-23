2 dead in crash on State Road 417 in Orange County, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two people are dead after a crash on State Road 417 in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash involving three adults and three children occurred at about noon Saturday on State Road 417 near mile marker 27.

Officials said a GMC SUV was heading north on State Road 417 when, for an unknown reason, the vehicle left the roadway onto the shoulder.

The SUV struck a pole and overturned, ejecting all six people out of the vehicle, officials said.

The male driver and a female passenger were pronounced dead, according to the FHP's report. Another female passenger suffered serious injuries.

Three children under the age of 6 were also passengers in the SUV and were unrestrained, according to the FHP's report. Officials said no child restraints were found in the vehicle.

One child was in critical condition and two children were in stable condition, officials said.

The crash remains under investigation, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.