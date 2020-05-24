29-year-old man missing from Ocala

A 29-year-old man is missing and was last seen at a residence in Ocala, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Andrew Steven Bryant was last seen May 21 in Ocala, according to authorities.

The Sheriff’s Office said Bryant left on foot and took no belongings with him. They also said it is unknown what Bryant was wearing when he went missing.

Anyone with information on Bryant’s location are asked to contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.