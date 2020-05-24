Man arrested after appearing on Facebook Live, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY – A man wanted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office was taken into custody by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office after appearing on Facebook Live, deputies said.

Timothy Munford, 25, was taken into custody after it was discovered he was streaming live on Facebook at 3226 Riverview Lane in Daytona Beach, deputies said.

Upon searching Mumford’s vehicle, deputies discovered two handguns and ammunition, two bags of marijuana and a bag that was tested presumptive for fentanyl, deputies said.

Munford was charged with three counts of possession of a weapon/ammunition by a convicted felon, trafficking in fentanyl and possession of narcotics paraphernalia, deputies said.

Munford had a warrant out on him for violation of probation.