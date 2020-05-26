90ºF

Pop-up coronavirus testing site planned for Cocoa

Drive-thru, walk-up site at Byrd Plaza to offer free COVID-19 testing Friday

Brianna Volz, Digital Journalist

A technician shows a nasal swab during a rehearsal of a COVID-19 testing session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, Monday, May 11, 2020. The European Parliament's headquarters in Strasbourg will temporarily be used a coronavirus testing center, starting Tuesday May 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

COCOA, Fla. – A pop-up coronavirus testing site is set to open in Cocoa this week, according to a news release.

The Brevard Health Alliance, R.E.A.L. Church and the City of Cocoa are partnering to offer COVID-19 nasal swab testing at Byrd Plaza on Friday, according to the release.

Testing will be offered to anyone with or without symptoms from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or as long as supplies last.

Two drive-thru lanes will be set up and a third station will be set up for anyone interested in walk-up COVID-19 testing.

The Brevard Health Alliance will also have a mobile clinic set up at Byrd Plaza with a medical provider on site to treat anyone suffering from other basic illnesses or those in need of medical evaluations, the release said.

Byrd Plaza is located at 801 Dixon Blvd., near the corner of Dixon and U.S. Highway 1.

Anyone interested in being tested or treated should bring a driver’s license or identification card, as well as an insurance card if they have one. The COVID-19 test is free and Brevard Health Alliance will not require a co-pay but will bill insurance if applicable, according to the release.

Patients can expect to receive their coronavirus test results via phone within two to five days, the release said.

