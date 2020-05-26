Vacation rentals can resume in Brevard, Lake counties after coronavirus shutdown

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Airbnbs and other short-term vacation rentals can operate in Brevard County and Lake County once again after an extended closure to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Both counties received word Tuesday that the governor’s office approved their vacation rental plans.

Brevard County’s outline was submitted to the state last week, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

The plan includes requiring employees to wear masks and gloves unless there is a barrier separating them from the public and undergo a temperature check to ensure that they don’t have a fever or other symptoms of the deadly respiratory illness.

Any guest arriving in Brevard County from an area identified as a coronavirus hot spot “must adhere to the quarantine restrictions or be subject to established criminal and civil penalties.”

Lake County’s plan, which is available here, includes similar sanitation and health safety measures.

Vacation rentals can resume in both counties immediately.

Across Central Florida, vacation rentals have started back up again, including in Orange, Volusia, Osceola and Sumter counties.