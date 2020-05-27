Brevard County emergency management director resigns days before start of hurricane season

Published: May 27, 2020, 10:29 am Updated: May 27, 2020, 10:38 am

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard County’s emergency management director has resigned.

Kimberly Prosser submitted her letter to the county manager Monday, saying she’s taken on a new role in the private sector.

“I appreciate the opportunities for professional development that I have been provided over the past 15 years,” she said in her resignation letter. “I am proud to have shaped and led an emergency management program that is respected statewide and am confident that our great team of professionals will continue the mission.”

Prosser’s last day is June 5. Her resignation notice comes five days before the start of the hurricane season.

The tropics have been active before the season has even formally begun. There have been two named storms so far.

Tropical Storm Bertha was named early Wednesday, becoming the second named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. The National Hurricane Center said the storm is expected to avoid Florida’s east coast as it headed toward South Carolina.

Tropical Storm Arthur formed last week, threatening North Carolina’s Outer Banks. The NHC eventually dubbed it post-tropical cyclone Arthur a few days after its development.