Brevard County expands COVID-19 testing sites

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard County is opening additional coronavirus testing site locations.

The county has partnered with the state department of health, the county’s housing and human services department, parks and recreation and New Shiloh Christian Center to offer free COVID-19 testing in underserved communities.

[INTERACTIVE MAP: Here’s where to get your drive-thru coronavirus test]

Testing will be available regardless of symptoms. Antibody testing will not be offered.

Brevard County is also seeing an increase in hepatitis A cases and will be offering vaccines at all testing sites. Those looking to get a hepatitis A vaccine will be screened before entering and must not have any coronavirus symptoms before stepping inside.

Below is a list of testing locations:

Saturday, May 30 – 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Department of Health Brevard Titusville Clinic

611 N Singleton Ave, Titusville, FL 32796

Tuesday, June 2 – 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Cocoa West Community Center

230 S Burnett Rd, Cocoa, FL 32926

Thursday, June 4 – 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Woody Simpson Community Center

1590 Schoolhouse St, Merritt Island, FL 32953

Saturday, June 6 – 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Department of Health Brevard Melbourne Clinic

601 E University Blvd, Melbourne, FL 32901

Tuesday, June 9 – 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

New Shiloh Christian Center, 3900 Sarno Rd, Melbourne, FL 32934

