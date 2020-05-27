Driver killed in crash on State Road 408

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A driver was killed in a crash on State Road 408 on Tuesday, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said officers responded to the crash in the westbound on-ramp at Division Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

Investigators said the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.