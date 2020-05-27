Polk County allows vacation rental homes to reopen after months of closures due to COVID-19

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – The Department of Business and Professional Regulation is allowing Polk County to begin allowing the rental of vacation homes after the coronavirus pandemic caused a nearly two-month long shutdown.

According to a news release sent by the county, the reopening allowance comes after the board of county commissioners sent a proposal to Gov. Ron DeSantis that outlined procedures and guidelines the county ould enforce to keep renters and rentees safe.

“The opening of the vacation rental homes segment of our hospitality market is just another indication that Polk County is ready to get back to work,” said Mark Jackson, the director of Polk County Tourism and Sports Marketing. “This detailed plan takes into the best practices from the CDC and expands on them, indicating just how important we feel the safety of our guests and our hospitality workers should be to all of us.”

County officials said in a news release that vacation rental homes make up nearly 50 percent of the available rooms in Polk County.