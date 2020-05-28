Blake Shelton’s new Orlando restaurant set to open this summer

Published: May 28, 2020, 9:47 am Updated: May 28, 2020, 9:54 am

It seems Orlando is one step closer to having a new, much-anticipated restaurant.

Blake Shelton’s Southern-style Old Red Orlando was supposed to open in April at ICON Park on International Drive, near the 400-foot Wheel. However, that didn’t happen.

Ryman Hospitality Properties announced the restaurant is now on track for an early summer opening, although a specific date wasn’t given.

Ole Red Orlando has started the hiring process and looking for people for front-of-house, back-of-house and retail positions, including line cooks, prep cooks, maintenance, servers, bar backs and busers, according to a press release.

Those interested in a position can apply online here to pre-schedule an interview to meet with a hiring manager.

Blake Shelton's Ole Red Orlando set to open early summer 2020. (WKMG)

When it opens, the 17,289 square foot Ole Red will offer a live music experience and feature concert-quality lighting, up-to-date acoustics and seating for about 500 people. Guests can also expect private event space for weddings and other gathering plus three bars.

The Orlando location is the fourth Ole Red to open, with the other three calling Tishomingo, Oklahoma, Nashville, Tennessee and Gatlinburg, Tennessee home.

The full menu hasn’t been announced yet, but the signature Champagne of Fried Chicken, specialty cocktails, an extensive beer and wine selection and Orlando-only dishes will be among the offerings.

