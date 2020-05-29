CareerSource Central Florida prepares to reopen next week

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Workers at CareerSource Central Florida are getting ready to open their doors next Wednesday to help thousands of people get back on their feet.

Though they are taking a phased approach to ensure the health and safety of staff and customers adding that the demand for help is now bigger than ever.

"225,000 individuals in Central Florida that have filed for unemployment benefits. That's a lot of individuals that we want to see re-employed," Mimi Coenen with CareerSource Central Florida said.

The company said they've been providing virtual services to almost 40,000 Central Floridians throughout the pandemic and even printed out 18,000 unemployment forms while their offices remained closed.

“We know now that the labor market is looking, in Osceola 20%. Unemployment rate in Orange County it’s 16 % but the number is bigger, it’s impacting 116,000 people,” Coenen explained.

According to the company, Orange County ranks 2nd in Florida for the number of claims filed.

CareerSource employees said they are ready to provide the resources to prepare customers for a job search and they will also have computer access in case they need to file for re-employment benefits.

Customers will have to make an appointment first through careersourcecentralflorida.com or by calling the contact center at 1-800-757-4598.

Offices in Seminole, Lake, and Southeast Orange County will open on June 3rd.