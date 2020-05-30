Launch America: Get a 360-view as SpaceX prepares to launch NASA astronauts

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – Prepare your screens, we’re counting down to launch in 360-view.

News 6 is giving you a view of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon launch from just about every angle.

Saturday is SpaceX’s second try as the private company and NASA work to usher in a new age of space travel with the Demo-2 launch. NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley are set to take off at 3:22 p.m., weather willing.

You can keep an eye on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket at the Kennedy Space Center from News 6′s 360 camera. Spin around and you’ll catch views of News 6′s live crews and spectators at Westgate Cocoa Beach Pier.

Here’s how it works.

In 360 video, you control your view. If you’re on a mobile device, swipe around to change your angles. If using a mouse, feel free to click and drag to your desired vantage point. This is News 6′s way of helping you experience the thrill of a rocket launch on the Space Coast, from the comfort of your home.

If Behnken and Hurley take off, it will mark the first time in nine years NASA astronauts will lift off from the Space Coast. SpaceX is on its way to also make history as the first private company to send humans into orbit.https://www.clickorlando.com/watchparty/?highbw=true

The first attempt to launch the astronauts was scrubbed on Wednesday on account of the weather. SpaceX and weather officers are also closely watching the launch forecast and conditions in the Atlantic Ocean for recovery conditions in case of a launch abort.

You can see the day develop as we get closer to launch by joining our virtual watch party. Join our News 6 reporters live on the Space Coast and keep on eye on Crew Dragon with our cameras as you pick another view of the liftoff.