Frontier Airlines requires temperature checks, face masks for all passengers

Frontier Airlines implemented new safety guidelines for all passengers by requiring temperature checks before customers board their flight, according to the company.

The new measures come as cities across the nation lift travel restrictions initially put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

As of Monday, any passenger or crew member with a temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher will be denied boarding as a step to better protect others while flying, company officials said.

In April, Frontier officials announced passengers and crew members would be required to wear face coverings that must be also worn by all passengers and team members.

According to Frontier, passengers are also required to complete a health acknowledgment before boarding confirming that:

Neither they nor anyone in their household has exhibited COVID-19 related symptoms in the last 14 days

They will check their temperature before heading to the airport and not travel if they have a fever

They will wash their hands/sanitize before boarding the flight

They understand and acknowledge the airline’s face covering policy and pre-boarding temperature screening policies

“Frontier also introduced a fogging disinfectant to its already stringent aircraft cleaning and sanitation protocols, which provides a safe, certified disinfecting solution proven to be effective against many viruses, including coronavirus,” company officials said in a news release. “The fogging includes virtually every surface in the passenger cabin. Planes are wiped down every night with additional disinfectant, as well.”