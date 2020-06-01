90ºF

Orlando man dies in crash on Florida Turnpike

66-year-old man not identified

File photo of Florida Highway Patrol cruiser
File photo of Florida Highway Patrol cruiser (WJXT 2020)

A 66-year-old Orlando man died Monday after Florida Highway Patrol investigators say he hit a guardrail while driving on the Florida Turnpike.

According to the crash report, the man was driving south on the Turnpike when he suffered a medical episode and sideswiped a guardrail. His vehicle then hit a wall along the highway, troopers said.

The crash was reported near mile marker 267.

The victim has not been publicly identified pending notification of next of kin.

