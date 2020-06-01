Orlando man dies in crash on Florida Turnpike
66-year-old man not identified
A 66-year-old Orlando man died Monday after Florida Highway Patrol investigators say he hit a guardrail while driving on the Florida Turnpike.
According to the crash report, the man was driving south on the Turnpike when he suffered a medical episode and sideswiped a guardrail. His vehicle then hit a wall along the highway, troopers said.
The crash was reported near mile marker 267.
The victim has not been publicly identified pending notification of next of kin.
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.