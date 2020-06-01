81ºF

Swan boats return to Lake Eola with new health, safety practices

Operating on modified business hours during coronavirus pandemic

Erin Dobrzyn, Digital Storyteller

Guests can visit Lake Eola and the surrounding park for free. Swan boat rentals are available along with nearby restaurants.
ORLANDO, Fla. – After months of closures due to the coronavirus, the city of Orlando is welcoming a few friendly fowl back to Lake Eola.

As of Monday, guests can once again take Swan Boats back out onto the water.

City officials said new safety procedures will be in place and they are encouraging guests to be patient with wait times.

Hours of operation will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. until further notice, and payment will be accepted only as credit or debit.

