Swan boats return to Lake Eola with new health, safety practices

ORLANDO, Fla. – After months of closures due to the coronavirus, the city of Orlando is welcoming a few friendly fowl back to Lake Eola.

As of Monday, guests can once again take Swan Boats back out onto the water.

Lake Eola Swan Boats reopen June 1st! Adjusted operating hours of 11 am to 6 pm daily until further notice. No cash - credit/debit cards only. Please allow extra time for new safety procedures! pic.twitter.com/mLQD1NxMuB — Lake Eola (@LakeEolaPark) May 30, 2020

City officials said new safety procedures will be in place and they are encouraging guests to be patient with wait times.

Hours of operation will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. until further notice, and payment will be accepted only as credit or debit.