What Orlando youth want in response to George Floyd’s death

ORLANDO, Fla. – Dozens of young adults from several Orlando organizations gathered together on the steps of City Hall Monday to deliver a plan of action to the city council in response to the death of George Floyd, who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer, prompting protests across the country this week.

The Orlando Youth In Action Movement developed a 10-point action agenda detailing changes they want to see, including the process of hiring officers and training, changes to the Orlando police citizen review board and revisions to the state’s hate crime law.

About 30 group members peacefully gathered at City Hall where they handed their signed agenda to a security guard to give to the city council. Due to the coronavirus, the council meetings are happening virtually otherwise the plan would have been given in person.

“In a historic move the youth of Orlando, Fla. organized their peaceful efforts into a 10-point plan that will be shared with the city of Orlando,” a statement from the group read. “Through tears and frustration and with the held of many grassroots organizations with boots on the ground, the youth of Orlando were courageous and have forged their own destiny to bring about chance in their community.”

The group told News 6 they are being proactive and offering concrete suggestions on how to improve the community.

Here are a few of the things the group would like to see to improve relations between the community and law enforcement.

Citizen Review Board: According to the action plan, the group would like to see the Orlando Police Department Citizen Review Board be given the full power to terminate officers and independently investigations Orlando police officers. The group also asks the CRB agenda be available and the meetings be moved to 6 p.m. when more community members can attend.

Stand Your Ground: Specifically, the Orlando group wants Orange County Sheriff John Mina to fight for changes to Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” law.

Orlando Police Department: The group asks the city to update its hiring processes that allows only college graduates to be acceptable applicants. It also asks potential officers to have taken an African studies or humanities course. For current officers, the group would like to see a cultural competency course be administered.

Excessive Force: The group asks the Orlando Police Department clearly define its use of excessive force and deescalation techniques and that those policies be made available on the OPD website homepage.

“Wasteful dialogue and empty promises will no longer quiet this new generation," the group’s statement read. “Immediate action has been demanded and tangible results must be seen.”

View the full action plan below: