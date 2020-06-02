Black-owned restaurants you can support in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida is full of wonderful and delicious restaurants that offer food and experiences from many different cultures.

Diners across the City Beautiful offer Ethiopia eats, Caribbean cuisine and more. So next time you’re looking for a meal or even just a snack, why not support a black-owned business?

We’ve done all the legwork and compiled this list of black-owned restaurants in Orlando. For more information about each location, just click the bold link to visit the website, which is where you’ll find the address and menus.

Did we miss something? Send an email to acutway@wkmg.com.

Antille’s Cuisine: Antille’s promises “Haitian cuisine with a flare” with dishes like joumou, ragout and tassot cabrit.

Brick & Spoon: The mission for this Maitland restaurant is to serve up a “high-quality Southern experience” that includes breakfast, brunch and lunch -- not to mention the option to build your own bloody Mary.

Caribbean Sunshine Bakery: More than just sweet treats are offered here. In fact, this site on Colonial Drive offers an extensive menu with everything you’d expect to see on it, including oxtail, ackee and more.

Chicken Fire: You haven’t had a chicken sandwich like this before. Located at À La Cart, this food truck offers meals that are made from scratch without any antibiotics or hormones.

DaJen Eats: Yes, you can veganize Jamaican food and DaJen Eats has done just that. Once located in a gas station, DaJen has now expanded to a brick and mortar location in Eatonville that still offers plant-based hoax tail, jerk steak burgers, chik’n biscuits and more.

Deva Cakes: Cakes, cake pops, cake in a jar and every other variation of cake is offered at this Sanford location. Fair warning though, some almost look too pretty to eat -- but don’t let that stop you.

Donevette’s Confections: If you’re looking for “large, delicious cookies,” look no further. Order online or look for Donevette’s at farmers markets in Winter Garden, Orlando, Apopka and Lake Nona.

Edward’s Gourmet Confections and Fine Coffees: Grab something sugary and say hi to chef Edward himself at farmers markets across Central Florida. Expect pastries, danishes and more.

House of Chicken: #NoHarmNoFowl is the motto for this business offering plant-based chicken any way you like it, including fried, grilled, sauteed and in drumettes.

Justins Caribbean Fusion Restaurant: Justins vows to give guests “wonderful food, a great time and excellent service.” To get the full experience, be sure to stop by during Wine Down Wednesday or another similar event.

Island Thyme: There are a lot of options here to get the most bang for your back. Grab a family meal with enough food to feed five people for $25 or swing by on a Tuesday for buy one, get one half off tacos.

Jesse’s Rib Shack: Jesse’s homemade “magic sauce” is what makes the ribs here special. If that’s not your thing, seafood and chicken are also on the menu.

Karen’s Tasty Crabs: Come for the tasty crabs, like the name implies, and stay for the ever-so-popular liquid marijuana shots. Located on Kirkman Road, expect dinner and a night out all in one.

Mad Crab Seafood & Wings: Talk about a combo any carnivore would enjoy. That formula must work because according to Yelp, this place gets five stars.

Mark’s Jamaican Bar & Grill: Dine in, take out and catering are available for anyone who wants “authentic and delicious” Jamaican food.

Mila’s Front Porch: The cupcakes, cookies and brownies offered here are just as cute as the name. Keto options are available, too.

Negril’s Spice Cuisine: Head over to Sanford for a Jamaican patty and wash it down with a Red Stripe.

Nikki’s Place: From breakfast to dinner, Nikki’s Place has you covered all day with its soul food offerings. Swing by on a Wednesday to get the chef’s special for just $5.

Nile Ethiopian: If you’ve been wanting to try a taste of Ethiopian food, here’s your chance. While doro wat and gored gored may be popular, there’s a whole list of vegetarian entrees, too.

Oley’s Restaurant, Catering and Events: Oley’s has been offering family-style dining in Central Florida since 1990. Barbecue, Caribbean and American fare are all offered here.

P&D Soulfood: The website description says it all, “P&D Soul Food Kitchen is a take-out restaurant with all your favorite, down-home, comfort food classics.”

Seana’s: Just opened earlier this year, Seana’s provides Caribbean soul food in a semi-self-serve environment in the Ocoee area.

Selam Ethiopian & Eritrean Cuisine Inc.: “A blend of spice, a blaze of color (and) a burst of flavor," are what Selam promises to diners who hit up its Central Florida Parkway location.

Sister Honey’s Bakery: Recently inducted into the Orlando Magazine Dining Hall of Fame, Sister Honey’s has been serving up sweets from its SODO-area shop since 2012.

Soul Food Fantasy: Your wildest dreams, or at least your soul-food related ones, can come true at this Eatonville eatery.

Taste of Jamaica: You don’t need to hop on a plane or book a cruise to get a taste of Jamaica, not with this restaurant serving up all the island staples in our backyard.

Wildmangoes Caribbean Restaurant: The internationally trained chef here who came straight from Jamaica creates “delightful dishes with beautiful presentations” that patrons can enjoy anywhere they’d like.