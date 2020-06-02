Fatal shooting of Sanford teen now in hands of state attorney’s office

SANFORD, Fla. – Sanford police have turned over their investigation into the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old to the state attorney’s office to make the final determination about whether the homeowner who shot the teen will face charges.

Sanford police said a homeowner on Garrison Drive shot Adrein Green during an attempted car burglary in the middle of the night on May 6.

Officers say Green was able to take off eastbound down Anderson Street. Officers found him around 1:17 a.m. lying on the road with a single gunshot wound to his back, according to a news release.

Seminole County Assistant State Attorney Dan Faggard said under Florida law, when an individual is committing a forcible felony, including robbery, the victim is allowed to use deadly force to prevent that person from going through with that forcible felony.

Faggard said the incident can likely be investigated as a stand your ground case, a controversial Florida law that allows victims to use force in self-defense when one is fearing for their life. He was careful to outline that statute extends beyond the well-known portions of the controversial law, saying there are multiple components that discuss the justifiable use of deadly force.

[MORE COVERAGE: Fatal shooting of teen suspect in Sanford burglary isn’t clear case of self-defense, lawyer says | Friends and family gather for protest as prosecutors continue to look into fatal shooting of Sanford teen]

This week Sanford police handed the case to Faggard for review. Now that the case has been turned over to the 18th Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office, State Attorney Phil Archer will determine whether charges will or will not be filed, or whether or not a grand jury will be seated for this case. Archer said he will personally review the case and evidence, according to Sanford police.

In a statement, Sanford police Chief Cecil Smith offered his condolences to Green’s family.

“Tragedies like this are heartbreaking and are never easy to deal with. This was a unique case, which has multiple variables. Many of the issues in the case stem from the manner in which Florida Law is written," Smith said.

The Sanford Police Department did not make a recommendation on whether to press charges.