Fatal shooting of teen suspect in Sanford burglary isn’t clear case of self-defense, lawyer says

SANFORD, Fla. – A Central Florida defense lawyer said, based on the evidence released so far, the fatal shooting of a teen killed in an apparent burglary in Sanford doesn’t appear to be a clear case of self-defense.

The lawyer’s analysis comes one day after the fatal shooting, as friends and loved ones of the teen killed are begging for answers.

“He was only 17. He didn’t deserve this,” Brittany Christy said.

Adrein Green was found unresponsive in the road on Garrison Drive Tuesday morning.

“I’m just feeling sad, man," Michael Ramos said. "It’s just, why him?”

Sanford police said Green opened a family’s fence and was trying to break into cars. According to police, the homeowner came outside, yelled at the teen, then opened fire. Police said Green ran from the scene but was found shot in his back not far from the home.

You can hear the homeowner opening fire as he called 911. Also in the 911 call, the homeowner can be heard telling dispatchers why he opened fire.

“I just busted the shots to scare him off and I saw him turn his back to the other way,” the homeowner said.

Police haven’t released the homeowner’s name, citing Marsy’s law, which grants constitutional protections for crime victims.

Attorney Mark O’Mara has no connection to the case but said it doesn’t appear to be a clear case of self-defense. O’Mara was the defense lawyer for George Zimmerman, who was acquitted in the 2012 fatal shooting of Trayvon Martin.

“[It’s] an indication that he better have an explanation for why he was shooting, and it landed in the guy’s back,” O’Mara said. “It’s just really questionable.”

O’Mara said it’s also important to know how far Green was from the homeowner and more about Green’s behavior during the encounter. He said warning shots are not fired toward the subject.

Sanford police said they’re searching for nearby video of the incident. They said no additional witnesses have come forward.

At last check, the homeowner was not facing charges in connection with the shooting.

Since the shooting, News 6 has learned that police have responded to the homeowner’s residence twice in the past year for a theft call and an animal control call.