Friends and family gather for protest as prosecutors continue to look into fatal shooting of Sanford teen

SANFORD, Fla. – Relatives and friends of 17-year-old Adrien Green gathered for a roadside protest calling for justice on Monday.

Sanford police said a homeowner on Garrison Drive shot the teen during an attempted car burglary in the middle of the night on May 6.

A group of roughly 25 people demonstrated with signs which read Justice for Adrien.

The teen’s Mother Andrea Smith-Green was in attendance and said she just wants justice for her son.

“I don’t know how I feel, I really don’t,” Smith-Green said.

The homeowner called 911 and two gunshots could be heard before Green allegedly fled the scene.

Smith-Green said her son was two months shy of his 18th birthday and was found lying on the road with a gunshot wound to his back.

“Like I say justice for Adrien, that’s all I can say,” she said.

Sanford police said rock and a car battery were found near the vehicle consistent with burglary and they later determined they would not arrest the homeowner.

Smith-Green said it’s only been through the power of faith she has made it through this.

“So how I feel thank God for the prayers of the saints,” Smith-Green said.

The family has secured former George Zimmerman attorney Mark O’Mara to represent them. The family maintains the shooting was not justified. The case is on the desk of the state attorney and could take weeks before the investigation is complete.