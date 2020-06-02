Warner Brothers to stream racial injustice movie ‘Just Mercy’ for free

As protests rage across the U.S. over the death of George Floyd, Warner Brothers says it wants to help the nation understand where the anger is coming from.

The company’s 2019 movie, “Just Mercy,” can be streamed for free on various digital platforms through the end of the month.

The film is based on the work of civil rights attorney Bryan Stevenson, played by Michael B. Jordan.

He is fighting the wrongful murder conviction of a black man, Walter McMillian, who is portrayed by Jamie Foxx.

In a statement, Warner Brothers says it wants to help people learn more about the systematic racism that plagues our society.

The company also says the movie can help viewers understand how past injustices led the nation to where it is today.

Warner Brothers, like CNN, is a division of Warner Media.