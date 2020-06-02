80ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

Local News

Warner Brothers to stream racial injustice movie ‘Just Mercy’ for free

CNN Newsource

Tags: Entertaiment, Movies
This image released by Warner Bros Pictures shows Michael B. Jordan, left, and Jamie Foxx in a scene from "Just Mercy." (Jake Netter/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
This image released by Warner Bros Pictures shows Michael B. Jordan, left, and Jamie Foxx in a scene from "Just Mercy." (Jake Netter/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP) (© 2018 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.)

As protests rage across the U.S. over the death of George Floyd, Warner Brothers says it wants to help the nation understand where the anger is coming from.

The company’s 2019 movie, “Just Mercy,” can be streamed for free on various digital platforms through the end of the month.

The film is based on the work of civil rights attorney Bryan Stevenson, played by Michael B. Jordan.

He is fighting the wrongful murder conviction of a black man, Walter McMillian, who is portrayed by Jamie Foxx.

In a statement, Warner Brothers says it wants to help people learn more about the systematic racism that plagues our society.

The company also says the movie can help viewers understand how past injustices led the nation to where it is today.

Warner Brothers, like CNN, is a division of Warner Media.

Copyright 2020 by CNN Newsource - All rights reserved.