Florida Department of Highway Safety fires employees for ‘racist’ remarks toward protesters

Two employees from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles have been fired for their remarks toward protesters, according to the department.

Thousands of people have gathered at demonstrations in Florida this past week in response to the death of George Floyd.

“The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles immediately terminated the employment of two individuals who recently made hateful, racist and threatening remarks directed at protestors,” FLHSMV said in a statement.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles has fired two employees for hateful, racist, and threatening remarks. pic.twitter.com/loiF6M9bdo — FLHSMV (@FLHSMV) June 2, 2020

FLHSMV said one of the remarks was made on social media and the other comments were made through text messages.

Once the department was made aware of the postings, the employees were fired, according to FLHSMV.

“This conduct is not in any way reflective of the troopers and employees of the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. The men and women of this department have been entrusted to serve and protect all residents and visitors of Florida, and this abhorrent and reprehensible conduct will not be tolerated,” FLHSMV said in a statement.