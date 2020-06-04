1 stabbed in robbery at Orange County 7-Eleven, deputies say
Victim suffers non-life-threatening injuries
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A person was stabbed early Thursday during a robbery outside a 7-Eleven convenience store in Orange County, deputies said.
The stabbing happened around 1:36 a.m. at the 7-Eleven located at 3974 S. Orange Blossom Trail.
According to authorities, two assailants approached the victim and demanded money.
The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital in stable condition, investigators said.
An investigation is ongoing.
No other details have been released.
