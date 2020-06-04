Deltona woman safe after being kidnapped, held for weeks by ex-boyfriend, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A Deltona woman is safe after being kidnapped and held in a motel for two weeks against her will by her ex-boyfriend, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the woman’s family reported her as missing and endangered after she was last seen on May 21. The family told investigators they last spoke with her over the phone on May 28.

According to a news release, the woman was approached by Gonzalez on May 21 as she was walking, forced her into his car against her will and held her for two weeks.

The victim was recovered by her family Tuesday at the Motel 6 on American Way where her accused captor, 21-year-old Victor Gonzalez, dropped her off, deputies said. The woman was found with visible bruises on her arms and head, according to a news release. The victim told investigators Gonzalez beat her multiple times while she was being held.

Investigators said the woman called her parents in Deltona, who picked her up and returned her home. The family contacted the Sheriff’s Office just after 6 p.m. Tuesday about her return.

The victim was treated for her diabetic condition as she is insulin-dependent and did not have her medication with her during the two-week ordeal, deputies said.

“During their investigation, Volusia sheriff’s detectives learned of a history of domestic violence between Gonzalez and the victim,” officials said in a news release. “The family even moved to Deltona from Orlando to get away from him. A no-contact order is in place, prohibiting him from contacting the victim or her family.”

Records show Gonzalez, of Orlando, was currently on probation in Orange County for a case involving the victim at the time he is accused of kidnapping the victim.

“On Tuesday, a sheriff’s detective contacted Gonzalez’s probation officer, who tracked down his family members to attempt to locate him. That’s when Gonzalez got nervous and agreed to let the victim go and dropped her off before fleeing,” officials said in a news release.

While being interviewed by detectives, the woman said Gonzalez kidnapped her because she had begun a new relationship.

Gonzalez was arrested and is being held at the Orange County jail on no bond, and is charged with aggravated stalking, kidnapping and false imprisonment, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery, records show.

Officials with the Sheriff’s Office said additional charges against Gonzalez may be pending.