Free COVID-19 antibody tests available to anyone at Orange County Convention Center

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Free COVID-19 antibody tests will be available to anyone 18 and older at the Orange County Convention.

The daily test allotment is set at 125.

Test results are provided onsite, testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.

Patients must have a valid photo ID.

Antibody tests will also be available at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, and TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a positive antibody test shows a patient may have antibodies from an infection with the virus causing the coronavirus or possibly from infection with a related virus from the same family of viruses.

The CDC said the common cold is in the same family of viruses.

Health leaders also said it is not known at this time if having antibodies to the virus can protect someone from getting infected with COVID-19 again.

The CDC said it is possible a patient could currently have COVID-19 and test negative for the antibodies.

The antibodies take 1-3 weeks to develop after a patient gets COVID-19, according to the CDC.