Orange County mayor discusses COVID-19 as Florida enters phase 2

Published: June 5, 2020, 9:47 am Updated: June 5, 2020, 10:48 am

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings is expected to hold a news conference Friday.

The Mayor plans to address issues including COVID-19 and current testing sites as well as the CARES Act.

Demings will also comment on the County’s MLK Initiative Virtual Town Hall.

The town hall follows Dr. Martin Luther King’s lifelong commitment to civil rights, nonviolence, and justice for all through inclusiveness and collaboration.

“The initiative will commemorate his work and legacy for years to come,” officials said.

Chief Judge Donald Myers of the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court of Florida will be present at the news conference to provide details regarding plans to reopen courts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Orange County continues to have the highest amount of positive cases of COVID-19 in Central Florida.

As of Thursday, the Florida Department of Health confirmed 2,169 positive cases in Orange County.

The County has had 43 deaths and 337 patients hospitalized from the respiratory illness.