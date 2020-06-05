Orange County to open parks, athletic fields June 9, mayor says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings announced parks and athletic fields in the county will open June 9. The announcement came as Florida entered phase two of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ reopening plan Friday.

“Orange County Parks have been in high demand since the governor lifted the restriction for youth, sporting activities,” Demings said in a news conference. “Our parks division will open athletic fields for youth sports and tennis centers, beginning this coming Tuesday."

Much like DeSantis’ reopening plan, Demings said his approach to reopening athletic areas and parks will be calculated to protect the health of residents.

“We are taking a phased approach to ensure that our children, youth remain safe while they reengage in sporting activities," Demings said. “For example, open athletic fields will be designated for youth practices and skills development training only, no games or scrimmages at the beginning phase until early July.”

Demings said professional tennis shops operated by the Orange County Parks and Recreation division would also be allowed to reopen through contracted instructors.

However, opening dates for pools, splash pads and basketball courts have not been announced yet.

“Many of you have also expressed questions and frustrations about playgrounds, being closed along with basketball courts pools and splash pads,” Demings said, adding that pools and splash pads would open later next week, although an exact date was not announced.

Demings directed residents with questions regarding the reopening plan to visit OCFL.net/parks.