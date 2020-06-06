Sanford bars excited to see Florida enter phase 2

SANFORD, Fla. – With phase two of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ reopening plan underway, Friday was the first night bars were able to be open.

News 6 spoke with Tom Morris, the owner of The Manikin Lounge in Sanford, on their reopening.

“I’m excited, I can’t even believe this. I sat there and dreamed of this day; I thought it would never come,” Morris said.

Morris said they’ve spent the time leading up to reopening preparing.

He said the lounge will look a little different, telling News 6 they will be temperature screening guests and have hand sanitizer available.

Morris said he's not sure what to expect of opening night, adding he's heard from some that they will be coming out, and others who are waiting a little longer due to concerns over COVID-19.

Just a few blocks away from The Manikin Lounge is Hollerbach's Willow Tree Cafe. Owner and chef Theo Hollerbach said phase two has made a difference and said he's seen more people dining in.

He said Sanford as a whole seems to be doing well, adding that the downtown has seen more visitors.