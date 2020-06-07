73ºF

Possible tornado spotted in Orange County

City officials ask everyone to avoid downed power lines

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A possible tornado touched down in Orange County on Saturday night.

Video shows a funnel in Lake Conway.

Orlando city officials said they are evaluating the situation and any damage.

City officials are asking everyone to avoid downed power lines, trees and standing water.

The Orange County Fire Rescue is in the area of Lake Margaret and Fern Creek for reports of trees and wires down.

The American Red Cross, Orlando Fire Department and officers with the Orlando Police Department are surveying the area for damage. No injuries have been reported so far.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information.

