Tree crashes into woman’s house in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A tree crashed into a woman’s house in Orange County near Lake Davis on Saturday night.

A possible tornado ripped through the area.

National Weather Service officials will continue to look into the wind strength of the possible tornado.

Video shows the tree went right into the kitchen of the house.

The roof was also damaged in Saturday’s storm.

Eight homes in Orange County were damaged Saturday night.

Seven counties in Central Florida were under a tornado warning at some point on Saturday.

The tornado warnings have expired.