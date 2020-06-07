Tree crashes into woman’s house in Orange County
Possible tornado ripped through the area on Saturday night
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A tree crashed into a woman’s house in Orange County near Lake Davis on Saturday night.
A possible tornado ripped through the area.
[RELATED: 8 houses damaged after possible tornado hits Orange County]
National Weather Service officials will continue to look into the wind strength of the possible tornado.
Video shows the tree went right into the kitchen of the house.
[RELATED: Videos and photos show possible tornado hits Central Florida]
The roof was also damaged in Saturday’s storm.
Eight homes in Orange County were damaged Saturday night.
Seven counties in Central Florida were under a tornado warning at some point on Saturday.
The tornado warnings have expired.
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.