Videos and photos show possible tornado hits Central Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Seven counties were under a tornado warning in Central Florida at some point on Saturday night.

The tornado warnings have expired.

Surveyors with the National Weather Service will track the damage and have an official report on Sunday.

A possible tornado was spotted over Lake Conway in Orange County.

Video shows a funnel over Lake Conway.

Storm damage was spotted along Fern Creek Avenue and Pineloch Avenue in Orlando.

A possible tornado was spotted from a viewer in South Orlando as well.

A possible tornado was also spotted over Lake Monroe in the Sanford area.

A tree crashed into a woman’s house near Lake Davis on Saturday.

A tree also fell through a woman’s car on Saturday night in Orange County.

The following counties were under a tornado warning on Saturday night:

Lake County

Orange County

Seminole County

Sumter County

Volusia County

Marion County

Polk County