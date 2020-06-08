1 dead following Eatonville drive-by shooting, police say

EATONVILLE, Fla. – A man died Monday morning after a drive-by shooting Sunday night in Eatonville left two people injured, according to police.

Eatonville police Det. Brodrick Lampkin said officers in the area near Clark Street heard multiple gunshots and responded to the scene late Sunday night.

Police rendered first aid to the two male shooting victims until medical could arrive. Both victims were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Early Monday, one of those victims died from his injuries, police said. The other is in stable condition.

Lampkin said the shooter or shooters fled the area.

Police are looking for a Kia Optima type vehicle with dark tint. Anyone with information is asked to call Eatonville police or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.