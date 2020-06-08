Orange County could see a second wave of coronavirus

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Dr. Raul Pino, of the Orange County Department of Health, said he thinks the county is on the way to a second wave of COVID-19 but said the timing of when we could see it, is hard to predict.

Numbers show that over the past week, the state of Florida has seen five days of COVID-19 cases totaling over 1,000.

Dr. Pino said the increase in the number of cases has been steady, adding ‘steady’ is the keyword. He said the increase has been slow, which he states is important for the healthcare system.

Health officials said the Orange County overall percent positive rate for June 8, is 2.9 percent.

Dr. Pino tells News 6, for the cases they've seen in the last two weeks, the median age is 35 years old.

While the number of cases has increased, health officials said the healthcare system isn’t overwhelmed; something Dr. Pino said may have to do with the fact that younger people are being affected by COVID-19.

Dr. Pino also adds the numbers we are seeing now are reflective of Memorial Day weekend.

He said that as we see an increase in social activity, we may also see an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

News 6 asked Dr. Pino if the recent protests could impact the number of cases, and he said, if the age of people affected continues to trend younger, that’s a sign the numbers are reflective of those events.