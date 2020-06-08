Orange County temporarily closes CARES ACT grant applications minutes after opening

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Minutes after Orange County opened its application process for federal CARES Act money to help individuals and businesses amid the coronavirus, the county was forced to close applications due to an overwhelming response, the county said in a tweet.

Beginning Monday at 8 a.m. Orange County residents and small business owners could apply for a slice of federal CARES Act funding through the county’s website OCFL.net/OrangeCares, however, less than 20 minutes later the county closed applications.

“Due to an overwhelming response, the Individual and Family Assistance Program has already received more than 2,000 applications,” the tweet said. “We have closed the portal for today, but will reopen on 6/10. Visit ocfl.net/OrangeCARES for a schedule of dates when the application will reopen.”

Tweets from the county show it started responding to frustrated applicants within minutes after the application site went live.

According to the county, anyone eligible for the Small Business Grant Program or the Individual and Family Assistance Program can apply but those interested are urged to get all their documents in order before then.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings noted that any business owner looking to receive a $10,000 assistance check or any individual looking to receive one of the $1,000 checks will need to meet certain requirements.

On Friday, when asked if Orange County’s website would be ready to handle the demand when applications opened Demings said the county has added staff to handle the surge.

“When we open the system up we should be able to adequately process applications,” Demings said. “(We) will process, a few thousand, make certain that we get all of them done and we will reopen and reopen where we have a measured approach that is built into the system to manage the demand.”

The county has $72.9 million set aside for business assistance and $72.9. million set aside for individual and family assistance from the Cares Act grant.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.