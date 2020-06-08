Videos on confiscated phones lead to arrests in 2019 Apopka shooting case

APOPKA, Fla. – Videos on confiscated cell phones led to the arrests of two men from a shooting in Apopka from June 16, 2019, according to Orange County Court Documents.

Ronald Dewayne Smith Jr. and Davon Markese Harvey are facing charges of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, aggravated battery with a firearm and attempted aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Court documents show on March 27, 2020, Smith was arrested on a gun possession charge.

During the arrest, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found three cellphones in his possession.

The sheriff’s office said a deputy received a search warrant for the three cellphones.

Deputies found videos of a shooting that happened on June 16, 2019 at Smith’s house on South Hawthorne Avenue in Orange County.

Court records state one of the videos shows Smith aiming and shooting a gun and hitting a Chevrolet Camaro. Harvey is also seen aiming a gun at the victim and firing one round, according to documents.

The video shows Smith fire a shot a second time at the victim, according to court records. The documents note the victim is seen running away from the suspects.

The victim in the incident has not been identified.