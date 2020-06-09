Markeith Loyd files motion to have prosecutor removed

ORLANDO, Fla. – Attorneys for convicted killer Markeith Loyd have filed a motion in court asking for the removal of prosecutor Ryan Williams from his second murder trial.

Loyd is accused of killing Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton in 2017, while investigators were looking for him in connection with the murder of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon.

The motion was filed Monday and cites a conflict of interest between Williams and State Attorney Brad King. Williams previously worked for Orange-Osceola State Attorney Aramis Ayala when the Loyd case was removed from her by then Gov. Rick Scott.

Loyd was convicted last year for the murder of Dixon.

Loyd’s trial in the Clayton case was scheduled to begin in May but was postponed.

A new trial date has not yet been scheduled.