Orange County sheriff provides update in homicide case
Few details released ahead of 11 a.m. announcement
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Sheriff John Mina is set to discuss updates in a homicide case investigation from earlier in the year Tuesday afternoon.
No other details were provided regarding the case the sheriff intends to discuss.
The sheriff will hold the news conference at 11 a.m. and News 6 will carry his announcement live at the top of this story.
Check back for updates.
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.