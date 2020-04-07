Woman’s body found on side of road near Valencia College

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities are investigating after a woman’s body was found on the side of a road near Valencia College, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were called to an area along Valencia College Lane Tuesday morning after receiving reports about someone possibly seen sleeping on the side of the road.

Investigators responded to the scene and found the body of a 27-year-old woman whose name has not been released.

It’s unclear whether foul play is suspected in her death or if deputies are searching for any possible suspects.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.