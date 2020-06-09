Use of force policy update: Orange County deputies now have ‘duty to intervene’

ORLANDO, Fla. – Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office now have a duty to intervene "if they anticipate or observe the unreasonable, unnecessary or disproportionate use of force,” according to the agency’s recently updated use of force policy.

The Sheriff’s Office added the policy change June 2, effective immediately.

Sheriff John Mina made the change as protests within the county called for policy reform and law enforcement accountability.

The demonstrations come after the brutal death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd’s final breath was caught on video as then officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes as three other officers were seen standing nearby. All four officers are facing charges in connection with Floyd’s death.

OSCO’s added protocol tries to mitigate deputies from becoming bystanders in potentially deadly situations where a fellow law enforcement officer could be using excessive use of force.

This policy was added to the Sheriff’s Office outline of protocols that determine when a deputy is recommended to use force and how.

“When determining what level of force to use, deputies shall consider the risk to the public, including but not limited to, whether the deputy’s use of fore creates a substantial risk to the safety of the public,” the policy states.

OCSO deputies are also required to record all use of force incidents in which an on-duty supervisor will review and determine if it’s in line with the agency’s policies.

The use of force policy could see more changes.

Sheriff Mina is scheduled to review the agency’s policies at 6 p.m. Tuesday with its Citizens Review Board.