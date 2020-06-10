AMC plans to reopen nearly all US theaters in July

ORLANDO, Fla. – AMC is looking to reopen nearly all of its theaters in United States as early as July.

The popular theater chain was forced to close in March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The company’s CEO says the weeks-long shutdown of its theaters has led to over $2 billion in losses.

AMC says when theaters reopen, they will be able to show at least three new movies, including Disney’s “Mulan," which will be released on July 17.

Company executives say they will be taking aggressive safety measures, including sanitizing seats before showtime and requiring employees to wear face masks.