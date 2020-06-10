79ºF

AMC plans to reopen nearly all US theaters in July

Weeks-long coronavirus shutdown led to $2.18 billion in losses, CEO says

Cathleigh Winningham, Producer

FILE - In this April 29, 2020 file photo, a message on the ticket window at the AMC Burbank 16 movie theaters complex informs potential customers that it is currently closed in Burbank, Calif. AMC says its business is suffering because of the coronavirus pandemic and it may not survive. All of the companys theaters are shut down through June, and while the theaters are closed the company is generating no revenue. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
ORLANDO, Fla. – AMC is looking to reopen nearly all of its theaters in United States as early as July.

The popular theater chain was forced to close in March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The company’s CEO says the weeks-long shutdown of its theaters has led to over $2 billion in losses.

AMC says when theaters reopen, they will be able to show at least three new movies, including Disney’s “Mulan," which will be released on July 17.

Company executives say they will be taking aggressive safety measures, including sanitizing seats before showtime and requiring employees to wear face masks.

