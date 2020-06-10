86ºF

Free curbside coronavirus testing coming to Seminole County

No COVID-19 symptoms required to be tested, appointments necessary

Erin Dobrzyn, Digital Storyteller

FILE - In this May 20, 2020, file photo, Salt Lake County Health Department public health nurse Lee Cherie Booth performs a coronavirus test outside the Salt Lake County Health Department in Salt Lake City. Utah is seeing a spike in new COVID-19 cases about a month after many businesses were allowed to reopen, leading state health officials to issue renewed pleas for people to maintain social distancing. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
SANFORD, Fla. – Curbside COVID-19 testing will be offered at the Seminole County Department of Health to residents at no cost.

The DOH is partnering with the county government to bring testing to the Sanford community, according to a news release.

Testing will take place at DOH headquarters at 400 West Airport Blvd. and will be offered from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Thursdays.

Testing at this site is free and available to anyone regardless of symptoms, but appointments are required, county officials said.

Anyone who would like to schedule an appointment should call (407) 665-3000 and press option 1 or call (407) 665-3700.

