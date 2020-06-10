Free curbside coronavirus testing coming to Seminole County

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

SANFORD, Fla. – Curbside COVID-19 testing will be offered at the Seminole County Department of Health to residents at no cost.

The DOH is partnering with the county government to bring testing to the Sanford community, according to a news release.

Testing will take place at DOH headquarters at 400 West Airport Blvd. and will be offered from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Thursdays.

Testing at this site is free and available to anyone regardless of symptoms, but appointments are required, county officials said.

Anyone who would like to schedule an appointment should call (407) 665-3000 and press option 1 or call (407) 665-3700.