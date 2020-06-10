Ormond Beach police search for suspect in armed robbery at Publix

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Officers with the Ormond Beach Police Department are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery at a Publix in Ormond Town Square.

Police said around 6:23 p.m. on Tuesday officers responded the armed robbery at the store.

Investigators said officers were advised the suspect requested to speak with a manager.

Officers said the suspect displayed a gun and demanded the manager take him to the cash office.

The man is accused of stealing an undisclosed amount of money, according to police.

The suspect is accused of making the manager and clerk lay down while the man left the store, according to investigators.

Anyone with information on the incident asked to call 386-676-3518.