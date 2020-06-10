Pedestrian struck by train in Port Orange, Volusia County officials say

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck by a train Wednesday afternoon in Port Orange, according to officials with Volusia County Fire Rescue.

Officials said the pedestrian was struck while on the tracks along Commonwealth Boulevard around 3 p.m.

The extent of the pedestrian’s injuries is unknown at this time.

This is the second incident involving a train Wednesday. Earlier in the day, around 11:55 a.m., a woman was hit and killed by a SunRail train after witnesses said she maneuvered her SUV around the signal arms that were in the down position for the approaching train.

The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed she was killed in the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 for updates.